FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was released from prison earlier this year is back behind bars after leading officers on a chase that ended in the discovery of enough fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday morning, officers with the sheriff’s department attempted a traffic stop near Washington Center Road and Dartmouth Drive following an investigation by the Allen County Drug Task Force.

The driver tried to flee, according to a release from the sheriff’s department, but was stopped after a short pursuit. A half kilo of fentanyl, the equivalent of 1.1 pounds, was found in the investigation, police said in the release.

Officers said 31-year-old Miroslav Cuckovic- who had served prison time on a robbery conviction in 2011- is now being held in the Allen County Jail on charges of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.

He has no bond.