FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a pursuit and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday.

Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit had been watching a home at 6204 Pheasant Pass and had gathered enough evidence to arrest a man identified as 26-year-old Kevin Jerelle Jones, Jr., according to a media release.

Officers tried to stop Jones as he left the home around 3 p.m. but he led them on a pursuit, police said. Jones is accused of trying to throw a backpack out of the window of his vehicle, but it got caught in the door, according to a media release from police.

Kevin J. Jones, Jr.

Once they caught Jones, officers found 512 grams of fentanyl and fake Percocet pills, 87 crams of cocaine and 30 grams of powder fentanyl inside the backpack. Police then searched the home and recovered three illegal firearms, more fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Four small children were in the home with the home. The firearms and narcotics were within their reach, police said.

Jones is being held in Allen County Jail on the following charges: