Police pursuit continues on foot after car chase ends in crash, drugs discovered; two arrested

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested Thursday on several charges after a police pursuit and a crash with drugs found in the car.

Around 3:20 p.m., Trooper Jacob Raupp observed a silver Ford Taurus traveling 80 mph on State Road 2 east of LaPorte. Trooper Raupp pulled over the car, but as the officer got out of his patrol vehicle and walked towards the Taurus, the driver sped away westbound toward LaPorte. The trooper then called out a vehicle pursuit and followed the vehicle as it fled. The suspect attempted to turn onto Clay Street from SR 2 in downtown LaPorte but crashed into the corner of the Country Caterers business.

Neither inside the suspect car were injured as a result of the crash, but the vehicle was disabled. The driver then fled on foot southbound on Clay Street. Trooper Raupp chased him through the alley to Jackson Street where the driver, Bryan Fuentes, 18, of South Bend tripped and fell and was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle also fled from the vehicle.

Trooper Raupp reviewed the dash cam of the pursuit and got a description of the passenger that fled. The LaPorte Police Department was quickly able to find Ricardo Ramirez, 27, from South Bend as he was attempting to blend in with a group of people attempting to load a car onto a trailer. He was identified as the passenger and taken into custody.

Both individuals were taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

While taking inventory of the crashed vehicle, police found marijuana and crack cocaine.

Fuentes is preliminarily charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, aggressive driving, operator never licensed, and a prior conviction of driving while suspended.

Ramirez is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Assisting at the scene were the LaPorte Police Dept., LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte City Fire, and the Michigan City Police Dept.