FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who police believe was high on meth and marijuana has been arrested for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated for driving a Power Wheels Jeep on a street in Vincennes.

An Indiana State Police trooper spotted a man driving the children’s electric car on North 2nd Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The trooper stopped the “Jeep” and observed that the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver, identified as James McKee, 51, failed field sobriety tests.

After being taken to a hospital, it was determined McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.