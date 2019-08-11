Police: Pregnant woman shot dies days after her unborn twins

This booking photo provided by Madison County Sheriff’s office shows Skye’lar De’Andre White. Authorities say one of two unborn babies being carried by a woman on life support after she was shot in central Indiana has died. Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters says one of the male twins died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, of “detrimental effects” of the shooting. Police say 29-year-old Alexis M. Wasson was about 20 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head Friday at her home. White was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal recklessness. (The Herald Bulletin, Madison County Sheriff via AP)

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A 29-year-old Indiana woman who was pregnant with twins has died after authorities say she was shot by her boyfriend.

WRTV reports Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters says Alexis M. Wasson died Saturday. Her unborn twins died earlier in the week. Wasson was about 21 weeks pregnant.

She was allegedly shot Aug. 2 in the head by her boyfriend, 29-year-old Skye’lar De’andre White. He was charged with two counts of feticide, murder and termination of human pregnancy.

Court documents say White allegedly told his mother that it was “an accident” before he was arrested by authorities.

White says he plans to hire a lawyer, but none was listed in online court records. He is being held at Madison County Jail.

His next court hearing is Aug. 21.

