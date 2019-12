FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatchers say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Lima Road Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Lima Road and Northbrook Blvd. at 7:30 p.m. They said the pedestrian was in serious condition after the crash.

Northbound Lima Road was shut down from West Till Road as of 7:50 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area is possible.