Police: pedestrian killed after crash on South Anthony Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on South Anthony Blvd.

Just after 6:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at 4428 South Anthony Blvd. After arriving to the scene, first responders listed a person in critical condition, who was pronounced deceased minutes later.

Dispatchers said police closed off north- and southbound traffic from West Colonial Ave. to McKinnie Ave. as of 6:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

