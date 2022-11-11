FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man and woman on dealing charges after finding a variety of drugs in a northwest side extended stay hotel, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Initially, officers were called to the Suburban Inn at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. on Wednesday night in reference to a woman pointing a gun at a man’s head, court documents said.

They then went to a hotel room occupied by 43-year-old Antonio M. Strawther and 28-year-old Sonja N. Davis.

Antonio Strawther Sonja Davis

According to court documents, a search of the room turned up 8 grams of marijuana and 6 grams of cocaine that had been individually packaged in 26 clear plastic baggies. Officers also found 5.8 grams of fentanyl divvied up into 12 plastic baggies.

They also found nearly an extra gram of fentanyl wrapped in six foil packages, court documents said, plus a loaded handgun which Strawther was unable to have because of a previous felony conviction for dealing cocaine.

Strawther was arrested on a two Level 2 felony counts – one dealing cocaine, the other dealing a narcotic – a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious and violent felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

Davis was booked into Allen County Lockup on a Level 3 felony count of dealing cocaine, a Level 3 felony count of dealing a narcotic and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

She was being held on $100,000 bond.