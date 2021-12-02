Police: Owner of truck that hit South Side High bleachers may be involved in Nov. 11 fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pickup truck going south on Clinton Street this past weekend drove off the road and crashed into the football field bleachers at South Side High School, causing $100,000 in damage. Now police are investigating whether the owner of the truck, who denies being the driver, was involved in a crash in rural Allen County last month that killed a 23-year-old Grabill man.

Damaged bleachers at South Side High

When Fort Wayne police arrived at South Side High very early Sunday morning they found a silver 2003 GMC Sierra, however the driver had left the scene..

Police contacted the owner who told them he wasn’t involved as it was a company truck that had hit the bleachers.

On Thursday, Fort Wayne police told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the owner is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for possible involvement in a rollover crash that killed Benjamin A. Brandenberger on Nov. 11 on Antwerp Road.

WANE 15 reached out to the sheriff’s department for details on the crash investigation, but so far none have been provided.

As for the South Side bleachers, school officials hope to have them repaired by the spring sports season.

“This isn’t the first time the bleachers have been damaged by a vehicle. At least two other times in the last 20-years they had to be repaired,” said Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) spokeswoman Krista Stockman. “This time we are going to have to replace northern half of that section of bleachers.”