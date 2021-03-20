Police: One woman killed and two injured in fatal three-vehicle car crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was killed on US 33 after her vehicle was rammed from the back, propelling her into the southbound lane of traffic where she was struck by a third vehicle Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

A Three-vehicle crash left one person dead. Photo provided by a viewer.

Police said Andrea F. Gordon, 55, was driving a 2017 Mazda 4D and stopped on US 33 to turn left onto CR 300 N. Gordon was struck from behind by a 2019 Dodge SUV driven by Brittney R. Bullock, 31. Gordon was then pushed into the southbound lane of traffic on US 33 where she was struck by a 2015 GMC SUV driven by Heather M. Reich, 37.

Police said that Gordon is deceased. Both Bullock and Reich were taken to a hospital for their injuries. All three vehicles were totaled.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, Churubusco Police Department, Smith Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS, and Whitley County Coroner.