Police: one in critical condition after motorcycle crashes on State Blvd

A motorcycle is pictured at the scene of a fatal crash on East State Blvd. and Terrace Road Thursday, December 26.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one person after a motorcycle crash on East State Blvd. Thursday night.

Police responded to the intersection of East State Blvd. and Terrace Road in response to a crash with injury. When first responders arrived on scene around 6:45 p.m., they said the driver had serious injuries.

The driver’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening a short time later. Police said the initial investigation indicates the motorcycle driver was eastbound on State Blvd. when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason and crashed.

According to police, the driver was taken to a local hospital where he currently remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say no other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

