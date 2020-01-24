Police: one dead after stabbing on Washington Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one person is dead after a stabbing Friday evening.

Units were called to the East Central Towers complex at 915 E Washington Blvd. around 6:00 p.m. Police say a man was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena with FWPD said the initial investigation leads them to believe an argument started in the hallway, leading to the stabbing.

Police said a possible suspect was seen fleeing the scene, but no suspect description was available.

The Homicide Division and Crime Scene are at the location of the stabbing interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Police ask for anyone with any information to please call the Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers 436-STOP.