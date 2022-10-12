WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Wells County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page posted that police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening.

The post says deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, but there is not an imminent threat at this time, according to the Facebook post.

The post concluded with a statement released by Norwell administration:

“Upon learning of the initial threat, NMS administration, working in conjunction with local law enforcement, prioritized clearing the campus of all students, staff, and visitors. Shortly after, members of the Wells County Sherriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, and Indiana State Police conducted a full search and sweep of the campus, which included Fort Wayne PD K-9 units which specialize in detecting explosive. After the sweep was complete, law enforcement confirmed that the threat was unsubstantiated, and staff was given all clear to reenter the building. We would like to reiterate that your child’s safety is of upmost importance to us. As previously stated, law enforcement confirms that there is no imminent threat. Therefore, school will be in session tomorrow as normal at all NWCS campuses.”