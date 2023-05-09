DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man is in the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a single-vehicle crash near Garrett on Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department (DSCD).

At approximately 7:00 p.m., 22-year-old Justyn Morrison was heading southbound on County Road 7 near County Road 54 at a high rate of speed when Morrison attempted to slow down, according to the DCSD.

Police said when Morrison tried to slow down, the front wheel came up on him, causing Morrison to lose control of his motorcycle and be ejected from it.

Morrison suffered a laceration to the head and road rash in the crash, and police said he did not have a helmet on when the crash happened.

Authorities transported Morrison to a hospital for treatment.