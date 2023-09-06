FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in northeast Fort Wayne that left a motorcyclist in life-threatening condition, according to officers at the scene.

Officers were spotted on Reed Road near the intersection of Reed and St. Joe Center roads around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A single motorcycle crashed in the area, leaving the motorcyclist in life-threatening condition, although it is not known what caused the crash, according to a public information officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The public information officer also said police are working to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.