WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that left a male motorcyclist dead and left a woman with “significant” injuries on Thursday.

Just after 3:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Detroit Street and Anchorage Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, only identified as a 30-year-old man, was not moving and had suffered extensive injuries, according to the WPD.

Despite life-saving efforts from authorities, the WPD said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The other driver in the crash, a 54-year-old woman, suffered “significant” injuries in the crash, and authorities transported her to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the WPD.

The WPD said the woman had been traveling southbound on Detroit Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Anchorage Road as the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Detroit Street, but authorities did not say which driver had the right of way.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation and will release the name of the motorcyclist once his family has been notified.