FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan D. Church, who told them he had been staying in the room where the drugs were found, on a litany of charges after the raid at the Traveler’s Inn at 2712 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Church had been under surveillance by investigators and is accused of selling drugs to a criminal informant at least three times from late September through early October, according to court documents.

Police had pulled Church over Friday morning and then used the department’s version of a SWAT Team to serve a warrant at the motel, court documents said.

Located on the bed underneath a pillow officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol – which Church is not allowed to have because he’s a convicted felon.

Investigators then found four pounds of marijuana packaged in several different large gallon zip-lock bags underneath the bed, court documents said.

A bag found under the television console officers found in various baggies and packages had 270 grams of cocaine – or more than half a pound – as well as roughly 66 grams of fentanyl pills and 13.7 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Also inside the room investigators found digital scales, several boxes of unused plastic sandwich baggies typically used in the drug trade as well as Tupperware containers. Detectives noted in court documents no paraphernalia was found during the raid, which would be typical of someone consuming narcotics.

Church is facing the following preliminary charges:

Three Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine in the amount of 10 grams or more.

Three Level 2 felony counts of dealing cocaine in the amount of 10 grams or more.

Three Level 3 felony counts of dealing cocaine in the amount between 5 and 10 grams.

One Level 5 felony count of unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction.

One Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $462,500 bond.