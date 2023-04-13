ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman is in critical condition Thursday following a moped crash on U.S. 27 south of Fort Wayne, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on U.S. 27 just south of Flatrock Road.

When authorities arrived, they located a woman in critical condition.

After an initial investigation, police learned that the woman had been driving a moped southbound on U.S. 27 when a van also heading southbound rear-ended the woman, causing her to be trapped between the moped and the van.

Authorities transported the woman to a hospital, and the driver of the van did not suffer any injuries in the crash.