FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were called to the Break & Run bar on Goshen Road.

A fight outside the bar just after 2 a.m. ended in gunshots and a Cadillac CTS speeding away, court documents said. Officers chased the Cadillac, which was being driven by Tellez, down Goshen Road through a roundabout at 70-miles-per-hour, court documents said.

Along the way, officers saw two objects ditched out the window – one a Springfield Armory Xdm-9 loaded with five live rounds as 9-milimeter caliber ammunition and the other a small knotted clear plastic baggie containing 2.4 grams of marijuana, according to court documents.

When officers finally got the Cadillac pulled over, a shell casing fell from Tellez’s lap as he stood up, court documents said. He also had a baggie of 9.8 grams of cocaine on him, as well, according to those court documents.

Inside the car, officers found more ammunition and more marijuana, court documents said.

Tellez was booked into Allen County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He’s being held on $30,000 bond.