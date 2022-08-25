FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.

They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt and camo shorts shooing people away from the scene claiming to be a Fort Wayne Police officer with badge number 35129.

Mark Swinford

The problem with that is no such badge number exists and the man does not work for the police.

Officers quickly arrested 48-year-old Mark Swinford and booked him into Allen County Lockup on a felony count of impersonation of a public servant.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Swinford is accused of having an interaction with a Fort Wayne Police officer just prior to the stabbing and then following that officer’s patrol vehicle – with lights and sirens running – to the scene of the stabbing.

There, he started telling people in the area he was an officer and that they needed to leave, according to court documents.

When confronted by real officers, Swinford is accused of saying that he was indeed on the force and gave a fake badge number.

Swinford is currently being held on $2,500 bond.

The police have not said whether an arrest in the stabbing has been made, which investigators believed occurred between two boys who were on a bicycle and knew each other.