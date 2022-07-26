DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A preliminary investigation into what’s being called a ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County shows that a man forced his way into a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint and coerced her to lead police on a chase before shooting her and then himself.

That’s according to Indiana State Police, whose investigators are trying to piece together what led to the deaths Monday of 35-year-old Heather Lynn Harmon, of Auburn, and 37-year-old Edward James Conboy, of Edon, Ohio.

The incident between the two, who had been in a relationship, began with a shots fired call to police at about 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Griswold Court, which is in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side.

Investigators believe Conboy, formerly of Garrett, forced his way into Harmon’s vehicle at gunpoint. During this forced entry, shots were fired by Conboy, state police said in a media release. This prompted an emergency 911 call to Auburn Police.

As officers responded, a black vehicle was spotted leaving the area. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

According to police, this was Harmon’s vehicle and she refused to stop for police due “coercion” from Conboy.

Police chased the vehicle down C.R. 46-A southeast of Auburn then northbound on C.R. 51. A “tire deflation device” was used successfully on C.R. 51 at S.R. 8, but the vehicle continued at slow speeds north on C.R. 15.

As the vehicle approached C.R. 40, police heard shots fired inside the vehicle. It then came to a stop on C.R. 51 south of C.R. 40, some 5 1/2 miles from the apartment. Nobody from law enforcement fired any weapons at any time during the pursuit, according to state police.

Inside the vehicle, officers found both Conboy and Harmon dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Conboy shot Harmon and turned the gun on himself.

The investigation remains active, police said.