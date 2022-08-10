FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run from the crash scene Tuesday morning at East State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m., just after emergency dispatchers fielded multiple calls about a a black Cadillac that was speeding through traffic lights in the area of State Boulevard and Beacon Street, Fort Wayne Police said.

Aaron M. Graham

A short time later, a black Cadillac headed east on State hit a southbound vehicle at Hobson. That vehicle then crashed into a northbound vehicle, according to police.

A woman driving the southbound vehicle that was struck was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the northbound vehicle was not hurt.

After the crash, the man behind the wheel of the Cadillac – later identified as Graham – ran off. He was eventually tracked down blocks from the scene and arrested. Medics took Graham to a local hospital to be treated for potential injuries and tested for drugs and alcohol.

Later, he was booked into Allen County Jail.

Graham is now facing preliminary charges of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing bodily injury and disregarding a traffic signal.

He was released on $45,000 bond Tuesday night, according to jail records.