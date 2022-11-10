WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of coercing a 14-year-old girl into having sex under the guise that he would provide her with “financial security,” according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Preston R. Craig, Jr., on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor Wednesday, according to court records.

Craig is accused of having sex with the girl multiple times between April and October, according to court documents, and even gave her a Plan B pill one time after they met.

In speaking with investigators, the girl said in court documents Craig promised to provide financial security for her family and that they would usually have sex in his car, court documents said.

She later positively identified Craig as the one who had sex with her when shown a photo array of suspects, court documents said.

Craig is being held in Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond.