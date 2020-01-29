Police make felony murder arrest tied to May 2019 homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say they arrested a man for felony murder related to a May 2019 homicide.

The Fort Wayne Homicide Unit along with the Narcotic and Gang Unit arrested Trayvon Rogan, 24, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting death of Korta Queary, 41. Police said Rogan was taken into custody in a traffic stop near Ardmore Rd. and Engle Rd. without incident.

Around 2:00 p.m. on May 24, 2019, police and medics were called to 3414  Cheviot Drive in the Eastwood Point apartments complex just south of Paulding Road. The first responders arrived to find a man down and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Korta Seon Queary of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Queary died of a gunshot to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said at the time that the death appeared to be “suspicious in nature.”

