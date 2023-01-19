FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Flagstar Bank at 111 E. Wayne St. at approximately 4:40 p.m. regarding the robbery.

Police have not yet provided a name of the suspect, but authorities did provide a photo of the suspect.

A public information officer (PIO) at the scene told WANE 15 the suspect produced “some sort of handgun,” demanded money and was provided an “undetermined amount” of money.

The PIO also said initial attempts to track the suspect with a K-9 unit were unsuccessful, but authorities are looking through surveillance footage and searching for fingerprints in order to advance the investigation.

Nobody suffered injuries in the incident, according to the PIO.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should call 911 or Crime Stoppers.