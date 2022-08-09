LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) — A truck driver was shot at Monday afternoon while driving on Interstate 80 near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

The truck driver called police and reported a gray Nissan with Illinois license plates had fired two shots at his truck for no apparent reason.

Police arrived and found two bullet holes in the truck. One of the bullets had entered the cab of the truck and struck a Mountain Dew can in the cup holder near the driver.

The driver was not injured, and a bullet was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Indiana State Trooper John Landowski at 219-696-6242.