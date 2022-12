(WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) and the Andrews Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old man who has been missing since September.

The HCSD said in a Facebook post 19-year-old Randy Owen Holley was last seen in Andrews during the week of Sept. 12 and has not been heard from since.

Holley was entered as a missing person Oct. 13, according to the HCSD.

Anyone with information should contact Huntington County Dispatch at 260-356-8316.