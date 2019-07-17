Police looking for men who vandalized New Haven park

New Haven police and the Parks and Recreation Department are looking for two men who vandalized a park last week.

The Parks Department posted security video on its Facebook page of a man hitting a soda machine at Moser Park with his skate board. The department said the men also stole one of the security cameras.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. If anyone has any information about the incident or thinks they recognize the men in the surveillance video, call police at 260-748-7080 or the parks office at 260-749-2212.