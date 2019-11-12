Police looking for Lassus Handy Dandy armed robbery suspect

Fort Wayne police investigate an armed robbery at the Lassus Handy Dandy at Washington Center and Lima roads on Monday, November 11, 2019. Nobody was hurt during the robbery. Police are still looking for the suspect.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to the Lassus Handy Dandy at Washington Center and Lima roads around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police a man came in with a handgun and demanded cash from the register. Once the man had the cash, he ran out the door and left the area on foot.

Detectives were looking at security video from inside and outside the store to get a better description of the suspect and to learn more about the incident.

Officers are still looking for the man responsible.

Police said nobody was injured during the robbery.