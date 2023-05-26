WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw Police Department (WPD) is investigating numerous cases of criminal mischief spanning multiple counties that authorities believe are related.

According to the WPD, the department has been investigating incidents throughout Kosciusko County involving car windows being damaged or completely shattered by BB guns.

The department’s investigation also reportedly shows cases around North Manchester in Wabash County.

Investigators have identified several suspects connected to an estimated 20 cases, and police believe there may be many more cases that have not yet been reported, according to the WPD.

Authorities believe the incidents would have happened from May 18 to May 24.

Anyone who has information regarding the string of vandalisms should contact the WPD at 574-372-9511.