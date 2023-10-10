GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information after a hit-and-run crash in Marion that left a child bicyclist with “severe” injuries.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle struck the child in the 2700 block of W. 38th St. as the child attempted to catch a school bus.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the driver reportedly fled and did not stop to help the child, who suffered “severe” injuries in the crash.

Medical personnel transported the child to an Indianapolis hospital, and the child’s condition is unknown as of Tuesday evening.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle involved in the crash is a black General Motors pickup or SUV from 1999 to 2006 with a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Authorities are also asking any homeowners in the area of the crash to check their home security cameras to see if their cameras have footage of the crash.