FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for a woman who was last seen walking her dog on the city’s south side.

A public safety alert was issued Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. for a 32-year-old woman described by police as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 98 pounds, and who walks with a limp. Police said she was last seen wearing pink glasses with pink tinted lenses, wearing a floral top and beige shorts, and walking a white Shih-Tzu.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can contact the police department at (260) 427-1222.

The alert can be read here: