FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have found an 82-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while driving on the city’s north side.

John Ruble was found safe, police said. He had been seen last around 8:15 a.m. driving near Dupont and Auburn roads, police said, and was found a few hours later. A public safety alert was sent out around 11:30 a.m. for Ruble, and was canceled less than 30 minutes later.

“The FWPD would like to thank the media and the public for their quick response, which is a huge help in locating missing persons,” police said.