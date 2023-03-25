ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, police arrested Lloy Ball, a former Olympian and current girl’s volleyball head coach at Angola High School, on two OWI charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 69.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers with the Ashley-Hudson Police Department (AHPD) learned of a reported impaired driver traveling northbound on I-69 near the 340 mile marker.

When officers located a vehicle matching the description, they followed the vehicle and reportedly observed it weaving between lanes multiple times and crossing the white fog line onto the rumble strips, according to police.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop and suspected that the driver, 51-year-old Lloy J. Ball, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Ball agreed to a chemical test, and the results of the test reportedly showed Ball had a BAC of .165, according to the AHPD.

Following the chemical test, police arrested Ball and charged him with an OWI with a BAC greater than .15 and an OWI causing endangerment.

Court records show Ball also faced misdemeanor OWI charges for two separate incidents in 1993 and 2011.

Ball is currently the head varsity coach for girl’s volleyball at Angola High School and helped lead the U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball team to a gold medal during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.