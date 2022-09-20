FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man and woman are facing neglect and battery charges in connection to a child under the age of 12 receiving injuries for waking up late for school, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 56-year-old Michael McCormick and 48-year-old Kristi Rene Keller after being called to a home Monday.



Kristi Keller, Michael McCormick

There, officers found a 12-year-old child who had injuries to the child’s knee and face. The child told investigators McCormick struck him on his leg with a broken piece of metal broom handle for not waking up for school, according to court documents.

The child then went out to a trailer belonging to Keller, who is accused of hitting the child in the head with a metal wire basket, causing the child to suffer a laceration on the head.

Both McCormick and Keller were arrested on felony counts of battery resulting in moderate battery injury, battery to a victim under the age of 14 and neglect of a dependent.

Both were booked into Allen County Jail.