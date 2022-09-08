KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August.

Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported, as well as several reports where cars were ransacked, but nothing of value was reported missing.

According to police, these thefts were all localized in certain sections of Warsaw or Kosciusko County, which led detectives to believe they were all connected.

As the investigations unfolded, police found that the suspects, who were observed on surveillance cameras, were also observed at businesses in other communities including Columbia City, Goshen, Mishawaka, South Bend and Niles, Michigan.

KaShawn Hudson

Further investigation into public social media posts revealed the suspects were affiliated with a street gang known as “AG Boiis” that is connected to the Niles and South Bend areas.

The investigation also found that gang members were known to carry and specifically seek out firearms left in vehicles.

On Aug. 30, additional crimes took place, and one of the suspects was observed close by after Kosciusko County detectives arrived and began combing the area.

Mario Pratt

This led to police catching and arresting two of the suspects, who were later identified as 19-year-old Mario Pratt and 20-year-old KaShawn Hudson.

As the investigation continued, officers observed another suspect being sought during the other arrests who fled from law enforcement.

Police eventually located the third suspect and chased him on foot.

During the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Michael Hubbard, jumped into a canal in order to evade police, but became stuck in muck within the canal, requiring police to rescue him before arresting him.

Michael Hubbard

All three suspects face multiple felony charges relating to the incidents.

Police advised the case is still active and that there are additional suspects being sought after regarding the crimes. Police also said more charges may be filed against the three individuals at the conclusion of the investigation.

The group is believed to be responsible for at least six motor vehicle thefts, multiple thefts of firearms, as well as a large number of thefts of credit and debit cards.