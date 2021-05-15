Police K9 finds 4 kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police K9 Axel found four kilos of fentanyl in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon in Porter County.

A trooper with the Indiana State Police Toll Road All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) conducted a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the 37 mile-marker, approximately 6 miles east of the SR 49 exit.

K9 Axel

4 kilos of fentanyl found during traffic stop

During the traffic stop, K9 Axel conducted a “sniff” test around the vehicle. Axel alerted the trooper, and so a search took place. Approximately 4 kilos of Fentanyl and a large amount of US dollars were found.

Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20, both Baltimore residents, were arrested without incident and taken to the Porter County Jail for booking. They are preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic, a level 2 felony.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations. The Porter County Prosecutor’s Office will determine actual charges.