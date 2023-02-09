ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) said a juvenile is in custody following a social media post connected to Thursday’s Homestead High School blackface controversy.

According to the ACSD, the department received reports of a social media post that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.

After learning about the post, officers searching the parking lot and were unable to find the suspect.

The ACSD also said the post had the user’s location tagged, but authorities later learned that the juvenile used a Google image to falsify their location in the photo, and the ACSD said it had no reason to believe the suspect was ever at Homestead High School.

WANE 15 learned the post showed a gun with a caption aimed toward the student who wore blackface saying to “come on out.”

Further investigation revealed the suspect was a student from another school outside of Southwest Allen County Schools, and authorities located the school while it was still in session, according to the ACSD.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile suspect with their parents present, and the ACSD said the juvenile was taken into custody for their involvement.