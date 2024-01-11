FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A police investigation just east of Wayne High School left the school on lockdown and led to three arrests Thursday afternoon, according to police and school officials.

A photo provided by a WANE 15 viewer showed at least seven police cars with their lights on behind a parked vehicle along the shoulder of Muldoon Road.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, three people who were neither students nor staff at Wayne High School got into an altercation in the school’s parking lot before someone in the parking lot thought one of them brandished a gun.

The person who saw the gun then went into the school and alerted school administrators.

After the altercation, the three people fled and were soon arrested by police.

Demetrius Irby mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department) Jaime Dante Burton mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department) Omari Walker mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Two of the suspects, identified as 19-year-olds Omari Walker and Jamie Burton, have been charged with having a gun on school property, which is a Level 6 felony.

The third suspect, 41-year-old Demetrius Irby, was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, with one of the counts also being a Level 6 felony due to Irby reportedly resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

At least one of the three knew a Wayne High School student, which is why they were in the parking lot, according to police.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools official told WANE 15 the lockdown started around 3:00 p.m. and ended just before 4:00 p.m., and students still in the building at that time were safe with staff in rooms.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department plans to soon issue a press release with more information.