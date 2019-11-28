Police investigating two armed robberies during Night of Lights

Police say they are investigating two armed robberies at a Marathon gas station and Subway that occurred within minutes of each other.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While Fort Wayne was celebrating the Night of Lights, police say two armed robberies occurred within minutes of each other.

Wednesday evening at 7:40, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station at 4226 South Lafayette Street. They say a black male attempted to rob the gas station with a handgun dressed in all black and a mask, then ran off on foot.

Just 13 minutes later, police were called to the Subway at 425 East Paulding Road referencing another armed robbery one mile south of the Marathon. They say a black male robbed the Subway of an undisclosed amount of cash with a gun, then fled.

K-9 units and detectives canvassed both areas in search of possible evidence.

Police said they were not immediately investigating the two robberies as connected to each other.