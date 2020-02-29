Police investigating string of burglaries, two men arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two men with possible ties to a string of burglaries in the area have been arrested, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

The department said detectives have been working with Allen County Police and Adams County Police to investigate several break-ins to homes within each jurisdiction. They believe the “numerous” break-ins to residences to all be from the same group of suspects.

Currently, two men, Richard Morgan and Shane Miller, have been arrested in Fort Wayne. They face the following charges:

Burglary Level 4 to a residence

Burglary Level 5 to a non-residence

Corrupt Business Influence

Fraud

Theft

The detective working the Fort Wayne cases said there are many cases to put together involving several homes in all the counties and “that they have been working together for some time to catch the suspects,” a news release stated. They expect to file more charges in the future.

The department did not offer addresses of where the burglaries have taken place.

Anyone with information on any of these burglaries in any of the counties is asked to call the FWPD Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.