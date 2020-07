A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the Fort Wayne’s south side.

They responded to the 2600 block of S Clinton St, near the intersection with E Pontiac St, around 10 p.m. Monday night.

It’s not clear how many victims there are or what their conditions are.

WANE 15 has a team at the scene working to learn more information.