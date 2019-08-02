Police investigate shooting near Hamilton Park

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at Hamilton Park in the 1300 block of Spring Street on Thursday, August 1, 2019. One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Spring Street, near Hamilton Park. It happened around 11:15 Thursday night.

According to police, someone called 911 to report a man lying on the ground bleeding in the park parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying next to a car with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition. Once doctors examined him at the hospital, they determined his injuries were life-threatening and downgraded his condition to critical.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and began collecting evidence. An FWPD spokesman said detectives were canvassing the area and knocking on doors, but no witnesses had come forward yet.

A K-9 officer and its handler could be seen walking around the park looking for evidence and trying to pick up the scent of a possible suspect.

As of early Friday morning, police did not have any suspect information to provide to the public.

Police said it also wasn’t clear yet what led to the shooting. They were able to confirm that it happened in the park parking lot, but it wasn’t clear if the victim was in his vehicle or outside of it when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.