The weather is clear and relatively calm tonight, but it's about to get stirred up by an approaching weather system. The low pressure this system brings as it advances toward the higher pressure that's been influencing our weather will create some windy moments during the day Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect, due to winds which may gust as high as 35-45 mph while the sun is up. While this is windy, it's not as windy as the 60 mph gusts achieved on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons. Friday will be breezy, but not as windy as Thursday.

Over the weekend, highs slip into the low 50s with periods of rain expected.

Tonight: Clear and not as cold as last night. Low: 36°Winds: S-SW 10-15 mph