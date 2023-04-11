FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police Officers are investigating a double shooting at West Wind Apartments, off Harris Road. That is just south of Coliseum Boulevard.

Police responded to the apartment complex around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Point West Drive. When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to a hospital. They are both in life-threatening condition, according to police.

The shooting took place outside in a parking lot, according to police. Crime scene tape surrounds one of the apartment buildings and several police cars and first responder vehicles are in the parking lot.

Police have spoken with witnesses and a person of interest in the shooting. That person is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Investigators believe there is not any outstanding threat to the community at this time. The incident does remain under investigation. Police are asking if anyone has any information about the shooting to contact them at 427-1201, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or using the free “P3 Tips” app.