FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting near Blackhawk Christian School, but police do not suspect foul play.

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible shooting across the street from Blackhawk Christian School in the 7600 block of Hermitage Place.

At 4:30 p.m., police confirmed at least one person was in extremely critical condition. They say they do not suspect foul play.