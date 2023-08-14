Police in Garrett investigating a possible shooting at North Pointe Crossing trailer park

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting Monday that injured a 16-year-old in Garrett.

A public information officer with state police confirmed ISP detectives and a crime scene investigator were helping the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department in a shooting investigation at a trailer park on Garrett’s north side around 11:45 a.m. Officers could be seen around a pond in North Pointe Crossing.

A release later that day said a 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and he was stable. A person of interest was taken into custody, ISP said.

No further details have been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.