Police investigating possible hit-and-run on Carroll Road

This user-submitted photo shows a damaged dark pickup truck on Carroll Road taken around 8:30 p.m. (Courtesy/ReportIt)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run on Carroll Road West of Carroll High School.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a personal injury report at the intersection of Carroll and Ray Road. As of 10:05 p.m., police listed one person in serious condition. They have not yet named a suspect.

Photos from the scene show a dark-colored pickup truck in a ditch on the side of Carroll Road.

WANE 15 received multiple unconfirmed reports of multiple police, fire, and sheriff vehicles as well as helicopters in the area.

Police say both lanes of Carroll Road are still closed at the intersection as of 10:05 p.m.

WANE 15 has a photographer en-route to the scene.