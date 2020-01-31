Police investigating multiple reports of vandalism in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are investigating dozens of reports of vandalism that took place Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received thirty five reports of car windows shattered on the northwest and southwest side of the city. An additional nineteen reports were received by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Both Departments believe that the car windows were shot out by either a B-B gun or a pellet gun.

















Photos of vandalism provided by Brian Etchison via the “Nextdoor” App and from other viewers via Facebook

Brian Etchison, a resident of Aboite Township, had the rear window of his truck shot out. He says that he and his son discovered more reports of images in his neighborhood by using the “Nextdoor” App. Etchison also says that he lives in a very safe area and wants this vandalism to stop soon.

“Yeah you know, I would just tell him, one, stop. You know, there is no reason to do that. It causes a lot of unnecessary agony for the people that have to take their vehicles in and get them fixed. I know for me it was about $350 to replace my rear window and you start multiplying that by the number of people that have been impacted by this, it starts to add up pretty quick,” said Brian Etchison.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department are encouraging residents to take a look at their home surveillance equipment to see if they can spot those who committed these acts of vandalism. Both departments want to remind residents to report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.