Woman shot in head while inside her south Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -A woman was shot in the head while sitting inside her Gaywood Drive home Friday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m. emergency crews were sent to the 4600 block of Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting, according to dispatch.

An officer on the scene says that the woman was sitting inside her home when she was shot in the head. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threaten injuries.

Police say they do not believe the woman was the attendant target. About a half of a block down on Capitol Avenue police found multiple shell casings.

Multiple roads near Gaywood Drive and Capital Avenue were closed for an hour and drivers were advised to avoid the area. Roads have the scene reopened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.